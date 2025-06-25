WWE fans serenade 27-year-old star eerily similar to legendary Goldberg entrance

The WWE fans serenaded a massive star during his entrance. This was eerily similar to Goldberg's entrance.

Ad

Oba Femi has been a dominant force in the ring ever since he stepped foot in NXT. It didn't take him long to win the NXT North American Championship. He dominated all of his title defenses in an iconic title reign. After losing the title, he moved on to win the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline 2024 and then won the NXT Title from Trick Williams at New Year's Evil. Since then, the 27-year-old has been unstoppable in the ring. Even the fans have acknowledged him as The Ruler of NXT.

Ad

Trending

Tonight on WWE NXT, Oba Femi came out to address the fans. During his entrance, the crowd was chanting his name in an eerily similar way to how they would chant Goldberg's name during his entrance.

Given the NXT Champion's dominance in the ring, these chants created a similar atmosphere to when the Hall of Famer would make his entrance for his matches.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what Oba Femi has to say tonight during his promo on NXT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!