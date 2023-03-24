WWE fans share how they will react if Randy Orton returns at WrestleMania 39 or RAW after

Recent backstage reports have claimed that WWE is gearing up for Randy Orton's long-awaited return to the ring after ten months.

The Viper was the biggest babyface in the company last year, alongside Riddle as part of the RAW Tag Team division. The duo was collectively known as RK-Bro. Unfortunately, Orton suffered a serious back injury that ruled him out of action for the rest of the year.

A few weeks ago, reports emerged claiming that there have been rumblings about Randy Orton backstage for the first time in months. Soon, several media houses reported that the legendary superstar is preparing for his return as we inch closer to WrestleMania 39.

Randy Orton is rumored to be making his return at WrestleMania or RAW after the grand spectacle. A Twitter user @reigns_era recently made a tweet asking how everyone will react if the aforementioned rumors come true.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era What’s gonna be your reaction if Randy returns at Mania or RAW?! What’s gonna be your reaction if Randy returns at Mania or RAW?!

Fans flooded the replies with supportive messages for Orton, hailing him as the GOAT and saying they are excited to see him finally return to the red brand. Several memorable GIFs featuring WWE Superstars dominated the response, with a few even predicting potential opponents for Randy Orton when he returns.

Here's how the WWE Universe said they would react if The Viper returned at WrestleMania 39 or RAW after the biggest wrestling event of the year:

Will Randy Orton return to WWE television with former tag team partner?

While rumors hint at Randy Orton's potential return in two weeks, there have been no updates on Riddle as of this writing.

The latter competed in the singles competition while Orton was out of in-ring action. He briefly attempted to compete alongside Elias and unsuccessfully challenged for the United States Championship before going off television in December.

It remains to be seen if Riddle will accompany Randy Orton and if the duo will return together on RAW. RK-Bro were immensely over with the crowd, and fans are eagerly waiting to see them back in action.

Poll : 0 votes