WWE fans in splits after Brock Lesnar suffers a wardrobe malfunction at WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes battled it out in the second match of WWE SummerSlam. The match between the two WWE Superstars marked their third encounter in WWE.

The match started off with The Beast dominating Rhodes, constantly taking the attack to him. Lesnar hit Rhodes with two F5s outside the ring, with one of them landing on and breaking the announcer's desk.

Cody Rhodes was able to gain control later on when he broke Lesnar's Kimura Lock and put the Beast in his version of the same lock. In the end, Rhodes was able to conquer The Beast after hitting him with three continuous Cross Rhodes.

Unfortunately for Lesnar, he suffered a wardrobe malfunction as his shorts were ripped. The tear didn't go unnoticed, as many members of the WWE Universe took notice of it and shared their thoughts across social media.

After the match, an enraged Brock Lesnar took his gloves off and headed toward Cody. Fans expected the two to get into a brawl, but The Beast extended his hand to shake Cody's. Before leaving the ring, Lesnar raised Cody's hand as a sign of respect. The American Nightmare then celebrated with his mother, who was ringside.

