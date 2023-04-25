WWE fans think Bad Bunny paid tribute to a released WWE star on RAW

Bad Bunny made a statement on the latest episode of RAW when he arrived at the very last minute. His return was advertised as the focal point of RAW, and we now know why after the way things unfolded. He returned with an interesting look, and some fans think that the Puerto Rican star paid tribute to released WWE star Matt Cardona.

The reason for this is because of the hat that Cardona wears. He proudly refers to himself as an "Indy God" - because of his dominance in the independent wrestling scene. He often refers to WWE as his "developmental" as he has clearly found a good character and maintained momentum outside of the promotion - a proven formula to get called back.

When wrestler Steph De Lander pointed out that Bad Bunny wore the Indy God's hat, he responded with an "OMG":

He then called Bunny the "Broski of the week" for what he implied was the Puerto Rican megastar copying his look.

Here are some of the fan reactions to Cardona:

Gammah @Gammah88 @TheMattCardona Wheres matt royalties for wearing such a hat lol @TheMattCardona Wheres matt royalties for wearing such a hat lol

Bad Bunny is no longer the host of Backlash 2023

Bad Bunny will get his first chance to compete inside the ring since the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match. Surprisingly, this will be his first-ever singles match as he takes on Damian Priest in a Street Fight.

After a controversial ending to RAW, the Puerto Rican star told his old ally Damian Priest that he isn't hosting Backlash anymore - but will be competing against The Judgment Day Star in a Street Fight.

The announcement got a huge reaction and was enough to distract fans from the otherwise-underwhelming finish to the main event involving Rey Mysterio.

While some fans thought Bunny would again be involved in a tag team match (this time alongside LWO), he will be competing in one of the most important matches on the card.

Who do you think will win at Backlash? Sound off in the comments section below.

