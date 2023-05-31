WWE fans are against the thought of 36-year-old former champion dethroning Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has become a force to be reckoned with on WWE. She won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania this year, and it doesn't look like she will be losing it any time soon. A recent tweet regarding Becky Lynch possibly being built to dethrone Mami garnered flak from the WWE Universe.
Mami has won many wrestling fans ' hearts since her alliance with The Judgment Day and Dominik Mysterio. She has become so popular that fans across the globe didn't want to see any other female WWE Superstar win the Royal Rumble earlier this year. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day lasted over an hour in the 30-woman elimination match to win and earn a match against The Queen at WrestleMania 39.
Rhea Ripley is never one to back down from a fight. She has stepped up to any WWE Superstar, male or female, to pick a fight and defend her 'Dom Dom' when necessary. Becky Lynch, on the other hand, is known to do the same. She has engaged in verbal and virtual exchanges with the likes of John Cena and The Rock.
A WWE fan, commending The Man for her recent work in WWE, stated that she might be being built as the one to dethrone Ripley for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. Many fans took to the post to air their views on the claim.
How quickly did Rhea Ripley beat Natalya at Night Of Champions?
Rhea Ripley successfully defended her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya at Night of Champions last weekend. At the PLE, Mami quickly attacked The Queen Of Hearts after Dominik distracted her at the beginning of the match. Ripley hit Natalya with the Riptide, ending their match in 69 seconds, retaining her Championship in style.
After her defeat, Natalya took to Twitter to address what transpired at the PLE, stating that she wasn't ready for The Eradicator's dominance.
Who do you think will beat Rhea Ripley? Let us know in the comments section below.