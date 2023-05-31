WWE fans are against the thought of 36-year-old former champion dethroning Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has become a force to be reckoned with on WWE. She won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania this year, and it doesn't look like she will be losing it any time soon. A recent tweet regarding Becky Lynch possibly being built to dethrone Mami garnered flak from the WWE Universe.

Mami has won many wrestling fans ' hearts since her alliance with The Judgment Day and Dominik Mysterio. She has become so popular that fans across the globe didn't want to see any other female WWE Superstar win the Royal Rumble earlier this year. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day lasted over an hour in the 30-woman elimination match to win and earn a match against The Queen at WrestleMania 39.

Rhea Ripley is never one to back down from a fight. She has stepped up to any WWE Superstar, male or female, to pick a fight and defend her 'Dom Dom' when necessary. Becky Lynch, on the other hand, is known to do the same. She has engaged in verbal and virtual exchanges with the likes of John Cena and The Rock.

A WWE fan, commending The Man for her recent work in WWE, stated that she might be being built as the one to dethrone Ripley for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. Many fans took to the post to air their views on the claim.

M @MarkRedbeliever @bigtimeEST They’ll have a match but I think Becky puts Rhea over… @bigtimeEST They’ll have a match but I think Becky puts Rhea over…

Main Event Mark @MainEventMark2 @bigtimeEST I hope she doesn't. I love Becky, but Rhea needs to go on a Roman-esque style run with the title and then drop it to someone on the way up. Becky could retire now and be a first ballot HOFer. Rhea dropping to someone who needs the win will create yet another new star. @bigtimeEST I hope she doesn't. I love Becky, but Rhea needs to go on a Roman-esque style run with the title and then drop it to someone on the way up. Becky could retire now and be a first ballot HOFer. Rhea dropping to someone who needs the win will create yet another new star.

Jodi @jodisjunglejym @bigtimeEST Becky is on Raw not Smack Down @bigtimeEST Becky is on Raw not Smack Down

lexi @Iexatoria @bigtimeEST she shouldn’t. Rhea is in a great spot in her career. she shouldn’t lose the title to someone who doesn’t need to hold any more titles. we need to take steps forward, not backwards. @bigtimeEST she shouldn’t. Rhea is in a great spot in her career. she shouldn’t lose the title to someone who doesn’t need to hold any more titles. we need to take steps forward, not backwards.

_Sway @StevenBalogun1 @bigtimeEST Take down? I don't think so, but they are most definitely planning a Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch match, and most likely Mania is the place unless the Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley match is their no 1 to go plan, they have heavily told us they are planning that too @bigtimeEST Take down? I don't think so, but they are most definitely planning a Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch match, and most likely Mania is the place unless the Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley match is their no 1 to go plan, they have heavily told us they are planning that too

Roronoa Zoro @Tomasshhh @bigtimeEST I agree that its most she’s been over since early days of Becky Two Belts. Once she looked unbeatable, people cooled on her & she never got back to that popularity. I disagree about being set up for titles. She seems to be in a HBK phase where she doesn’t need them to be relevant @bigtimeEST I agree that its most she’s been over since early days of Becky Two Belts. Once she looked unbeatable, people cooled on her & she never got back to that popularity. I disagree about being set up for titles. She seems to be in a HBK phase where she doesn’t need them to be relevant

Shawn Brady @brady5609

imagine Iyo Sky Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, or Indi Hartwell beating someone as strong as Rhea with a good title reign after a new star is born @bigtimeEST i personally think it should be one of the NXT call ups Rhea is a monster so she shouldnt be “slain” by someone who really doesnt need itimagine Iyo Sky Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, or Indi Hartwell beating someone as strong as Rhea with a good title reign after a new star is born @bigtimeEST i personally think it should be one of the NXT call ups Rhea is a monster so she shouldnt be “slain” by someone who really doesnt need it imagine Iyo Sky Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, or Indi Hartwell beating someone as strong as Rhea with a good title reign after a new star is born

Joel @thrustmebigdog @bigtimeEST It’s raquel or zoey starks, they are hhh faves @bigtimeEST It’s raquel or zoey starks, they are hhh faves

Robert @The49erElite54 @bigtimeEST Nobody is taking down Rhea for a long time, as good and over as Becky is rn Rhea is the face of the woman's division rn @bigtimeEST Nobody is taking down Rhea for a long time, as good and over as Becky is rn Rhea is the face of the woman's division rn

no one @justheretobro17



Knowing HHH he’ll push Raquel to be the one to do it( only if she gets over during the push tho) @bigtimeEST Y’all going to be mighty disappointed when Becky actually puts Rhea overKnowing HHH he’ll push Raquel to be the one to do it( only if she gets over during the push tho) @bigtimeEST Y’all going to be mighty disappointed when Becky actually puts Rhea over 😭😭😭😭Knowing HHH he’ll push Raquel to be the one to do it( only if she gets over during the push tho)

Steve Pellikaan @steve_pellikaan



And Becky is always over. @bigtimeEST Disagree on taking out Rhea. Rhea is going to have a long title run.And Becky is always over. @bigtimeEST Disagree on taking out Rhea. Rhea is going to have a long title run. And Becky is always over.

How quickly did Rhea Ripley beat Natalya at Night Of Champions?

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya at Night of Champions last weekend. At the PLE, Mami quickly attacked The Queen Of Hearts after Dominik distracted her at the beginning of the match. Ripley hit Natalya with the Riptide, ending their match in 69 seconds, retaining her Championship in style.

After her defeat, Natalya took to Twitter to address what transpired at the PLE, stating that she wasn't ready for The Eradicator's dominance.

Nattie @NatbyNature Just saw Rhea’s interview on Raw last night saying I was distracted. The truth is, I thought I was ready for anything out there, and I just had no reply to her dominance. This is on me. Just saw Rhea’s interview on Raw last night saying I was distracted. The truth is, I thought I was ready for anything out there, and I just had no reply to her dominance. This is on me.

Who do you think will beat Rhea Ripley? Let us know in the comments section below.

