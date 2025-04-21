WWE fans turned 28-year-old heel into a babyface at WrestleMania 41, says veteran Bill Apter (Exclusive)

According to wrestling veteran and long-time journalist Bill Apter, the WWE Universe was single-handedly responsible for turning a top 28-year-old heel into a babyface at WrestleMania 41.

That Babyface is none other than "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, who might just have become one of WWE's biggest good guys. When he won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, the crowd unanimously cheered him for the first time ever.

This was massive for Dirty Dom. According to Bill Apter, Dominik has done enough to prove that he was worthy of the Intercontinental Title. He said that the WWE fans turned Dominik babyface at WrestleMania 41.

"It's a new era for Dominik Mysterio. He has absolutely proven that he's worthy of a big championship like this. Great work by Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor, but Dominik Mysterio was the chosen one. It amazes me that fans turned Dominik Mysterio babyface."

Whether he remains a face or a heel, one thing is for sure - The Judgment Day will never be the same again. It was Finn Balor who took the pinfall, and he looked at Dominik in disbelief after the match.

After all, Balor had the match in the palm of his hands with the Coup de Grâce. But karma came back to bite him.

It was the biggest moment of Dominik Mysterio's career after his heel turn.

