WWE fans upset with popular star's "1-minute squash match;" feels she deserves better

WWE fans took to Twitter as they were upset with the creative team for making popular star Candice LeRae lose to Rhea Ripley in under one and a half minutes.

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Ripley went in a bout against LeRae's friend Indi Hartwell. During the bout, The Eradicator took a cheap shot at Candice, who was standing ringside. After the Judgment Day member beat her opponent, LeRae came out of nowhere and attacked Mami, taking her revenge.

This led to a match between the two on the latest edition of RAW. However, things didn't go well for the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion as Rhea Ripley obliterated her and won by submission.

Following the match, a fan took to Twitter to post their thoughts on the match as they believe Candice deserved much better.

You can check out the tweet below:

Fans were quick to notice the post and started commenting.

One fan wrote that Candice deserves a better booking because of her incredible talent.

A fan wrote that the former NXT star was one of the best indie wrestlers before she joined the company.

Another fan agreed and said that they would want to see a feud between Rhea Ripley and Candice LeRae.

One fan believes every other NXT female wrestler is not being used properly on the main roster.

A fan believes she can win the Women's Tag Team Championship along with Indi Hartwell and can also become a future Women's Champion.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley will be looking to take another win on the upcoming NXT show

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio will appear again on the developmental brand. They will face off against Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria in a Mixed Tag Team bout.

The Eradicator will be looking to do the same thing she did against Candice LeRae. This time Valkyria will be on the receiving end as Ripley will be furious going into the bout because the NXT star attacked her in a previous episode.

WWE fans want a better booking for the developmental brand's stars in future main roster matches. They believe there is no point in bringing them to RAW or SmackDown if they are going to lose every other match.

What was your take on Rhea Ripley squashing Candice LeRae on the latest WWE RAW episode? Let us know in the comments section below.

