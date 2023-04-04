WWE fans use viral photo of Brock Lesnar showing middle finger in reaction to RAW after WrestleMania

WWE fans have always held high expectations from RAW after WrestleMania as the show traditionally boasts multiple surprises. However, the red brand seemingly failed to deliver this year, and fans were disappointed.

The night's biggest highlight saw Roman Reigns turn down a title rematch against Cody Rhodes, which led to the latter demanding a tag team match against The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa. The segment ended with Brock Lesnar walking out as The American Nightmare's surprise tag team partner.

The match was booked for the main event, but it never happened as Lesnar turned on Cody Rhodes, brutally attacking The American Nightmare. Reigns and Sikoa saw their opportunity and promptly exited the ring.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn stole the show with their brief celebration and intense match against The Street Profits. The confrontation between RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley drew a strong reaction from the crowd.

The only surprise planned for RAW after WrestleMania saw Matt Riddle return on the red brand after three months and attack The Miz. The WWE Universe was underwhelmed by the episode, especially when it kickstarted with Triple H cutting a passionate promo about not going anywhere.

Fans took to social media to heavily criticize the show for only booking the noteworthy moments mentioned earlier. Many used Brock Lesnar's photo from the latest edition of RAW, where he flipped the bird with both hands on live television, to summarize their opinion on the show.

Many believed that Vince McMahon was indeed back in creative control. Here's how WWE fans felt about RAW after WrestleMania:

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 @WWE Vince McMahon needs to be fired @WWE Vince McMahon needs to be fired

TexasBorn @TexasBorn210 @WrestleOps Worst Raw of ALL TIME. It’s sad because this was raw after wrestlemania. At least make the show a decent show. Nothing and I mean Nothing came out of this show @WrestleOps Worst Raw of ALL TIME. It’s sad because this was raw after wrestlemania. At least make the show a decent show. Nothing and I mean Nothing came out of this show https://t.co/NGlOmh0Xr5

Homelessville @Homelessville1

- Little to no matches

- No Buildups

- Weakest return

- Wasting or not using talent

- Unnecessary bad booking



Ladies and gentlemen this is the worst raw in WWE History @WWE - Weak Segments- Little to no matches- No Buildups- Weakest return- Wasting or not using talent- Unnecessary bad bookingLadies and gentlemen this is the worst raw in WWE History @WWE - Weak Segments- Little to no matches- No Buildups- Weakest return- Wasting or not using talent- Unnecessary bad booking Ladies and gentlemen this is the worst raw in WWE History https://t.co/ERhjureB2N

🔮 @ColtTheGoat96 @WWE Cody in a few months once Vince is done with him @WWE Cody in a few months once Vince is done with him https://t.co/2zfxuMVXx8

Vince McMahon reportedly influenced WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39

Following WrestleMania, it was confirmed that UFC's parent company Endeavor has now purchased WWE, and Vince McMahon retained his top position. Fans were worried that he would also have creative control, and their worst fears are now seemingly confirmed.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Interview: "Will you be involved in WWE creative?"



Vince McMahon: "Yes and no. On a higher level? Yes. In the weeds? No, can't do that."



What the hell does that mean?? So Vince helps book it but HHH has to make it work?



That sounds terrible.



Interview: "Will you be involved in WWE creative?" Vince McMahon: "Yes and no. On a higher level? Yes. In the weeds? No, can't do that." What the hell does that mean?? So Vince helps book it but HHH has to make it work?That sounds terrible. https://t.co/JOGBfM0KFy

According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, Vince McMahon was back in the Guerilla Position and ran the show on RAW. Meltzer was quoted as saying:

"He was running TV tonight," Meltzer noted. "He's back. It's what it was. It will be what it was before. And if people think that was bad, it will be bad. And that's just the way it is." (H/T Wrestling Observer)

Other backstage reports claimed that WWE made several last-minute changes before RAW went on air. Unfortunately, the chaotic booking led to an underwhelming show kickstarting the new season.

