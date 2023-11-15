WWE fans walk out mid-way through title match visibly frustrated at top star; new champions crowned

WWE fans walked out of an important title match mid-way, apparently due to their frustrations with a top star.

For the past several months, Andre Chase and his stable have been pretty popular on NXT. Their popularity has only grown exponentially, and all this has resulted in Chase and Duke Hudson finally winning the NXT Tag Team Championships.

However, their popularity has since taken a hit after the faction has been embroiled in a scandal. To make things worse, this scandal's effects were causing a distraction before their title defense against Tony D'Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo.

Clearly, Chase U weren't in their best mental state heading into the match, and it showed during the bout. Chase seemed more distracted that the fans weren't behind him anymore. To make matters worse, some of the Chase U students got up and left mid match, which seemed to further distract Andre Chase.

This allowed an opportunistic Stack Lorenzo and D'Angelo to take advantage, and regain the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what this loss means for Andre Chase and his Chase U faction moving forward.

What did you make of this match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.