WWE feed cuts after former champion causes chaos backstage

A former champion lost his cool backstage. This caused the WWE feed to cut off.

Trick Williams has not been the same ever since he lost the NXT Championship several weeks ago. He has lost his cool several times backstage and even snapped at Je'Von Evans. He got the chance to regain his title at Stand & Deliver 2025 against Oba Femi and Je'Von Evans in a Triple Threat Match. However, he was unable to win the title.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Trick Williams confronted Oba Femi and demanded another singles title match against the champion. However, they were interrupted by the TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, who hinted that he wanted a title shot. When Trick tried to assert his dominance, they both attacked him and tossed him out of the ring.

Following this segment, Trick Williams lost his cool and was seen causing a lot of chaos backstage. During this, the former NXT Champion must have tripped on a wire since the feed to the broadcast cut off. But the audio was audible, and Ava could be heard trying to calm down the former NXT Champion.

It will be interesting to see if Trick Williams will get his singles match against Oba Femi.

