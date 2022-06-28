"Maybe, one day, I’ll be in a movie with The Rock"- Top Female WWE star on what's next for her

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair aspires to be in a movie with The Rock one day.

The current RAW Women's Champion has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of the top female stars in the company today. Bianca is already a two-time women's champion with both of her title victories coming on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking about her goals and aspirations in an interview with The Cut, Bianca stated that she is just getting started and has a long road ahead of her:

"I just want to continue on this journey. I’ve had a lot of success very quickly in my career, but I’m just getting started. I’m here to create a legacy. I want people to look at my legacy and feel something. I don’t want them to just remember me hitting amazing moves or winning titles. I want to change the game. I want my legacy to be one that showed everyone that we aren’t just wrestlers; we are entertainers, performers, athletes, actresses, activists, representation. We do it all.

The EST of WWE added that she wants to leave her legacy outside the squared circle as well before speculating about working with The Rock in a movie:

I want to be here to do it all — do amazing things inside the ring, outside the ring. I want to showcase that you can be whatever you want to be. And maybe, one day, I’ll be in a movie with the Rock. We’ll see."

The Rock's WWE future is still up in the air

WWE fans have been salivating at the thought of Roman Reigns clasing with The Great One ever since Reigns claimed himself to be the Head of the Table. While Roman has name-dropped his cousin on several instances, there has been no development from the latter's end so far.

The Hollywood star was last seen inside a WWE ring in 2019 when he came out to celebrate 20 years of SmackDown. His last competitive match came at WrestleMania 32 where he defeated Erick Rowan in record time.

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in the wrestling world today. The Tribal Chief has decimated everyone in his path and currently holds both world championships in the company. While The Rock hasn't stepped inside the squared circle in years, a bout between the two is bound to be the greatest match of the modern era.

