WWE files for new Charlotte Flair trademark

WWE has filed for a new trademark related to Charlotte Flair ahead of the Royal Rumble. The company wants the rights for The Queen – the nickname used by the current SmackDown champion.

WrestlingNews reports that WWE filed for the trademark on January 19 and has listed it for entertainment and merchandising purposes.

The description of the filing read:

"THE QUEEN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."

Charlotte Flair is set to take part in the women's Royal Rumble this Saturday and hasn't been penciled in to defend her strap at the show.

Reports indicate that Ronda Rousey is set to return in the women's Royal Rumble and have a high-profile match at WrestleMania. The former UFC star could have a big confrontation with Flair on Saturday.

Dana Brooke wants to challenge Charlotte Flair at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE has not penciled in Charlotte Flair for a singles match at the Royal Rumble, but Dana Brooke wants to make it happen. In a recent interview with Matthew Connell of Alternative Sport, she said:

"Honestly, Charlotte Flair. I feel as though Charlotte and our business is not done yet. I started my career with Charlotte tagging being her protege. So I feel like I have something to prove and be like 'Look, you've done all this in me before. Now I can stand face to face you and say, You know, I can do this. You've motivated me. I haven't got a chance to show you what I'm capable of ,and I definitely would absolutely love to stand face to face with her and show you that I'm possible of doing anything and also not only being the 24/7 champion, but going after her for her title as well."

Both WWE Superstars are a part of the Women's Royal Rumble right now, and there are no indications to suggest a singles match will be added to the card before Saturday.

