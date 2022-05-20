According to a report by WrestleTalk, WWE has filed for three new trademarks (TMs) on May 16 as per the US Patent and Trademark Office. These seem to include a ring-name.

WWE has filed TMs for the terms 'DYAD', 'Schism', and 'Sol Ruca'. The description for all three filings is the same and can be read below:

"Mark For: DYAD/Schism/Sol Ruca trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

WWE has filed other interesting trademarks this year

With its weekly shows, an army of wrestlers, and decades of history behind it, WWE is in a constant cycle of filing for new trademarks and retaining old ones.

The company has filed for new names for superstars who changed their monikers this year, including Gunthr Stark (formerly Walter), Ludwig Kaiser (formerly Marcel Barthel), and Alba Fyre (formerly Kay Lee Ray).

WWE also retained TMs for names, nicknames, and moves from established and popular stars such as 'The Queen' for Charlotte Flair, 'The Goddess' for Alexa Bliss, 'Tribal Chief' for Roman Reigns, 'EST' for Bianca Belair, 'RKO', and Brock Lesner.

Vince McMahon's company also retained TMs for Uncensored and SuperBrawl, both names of old WCW shows. They also filed a new TM for "WWE Clash at the Castle" for the pay-per-view set to emanate from Cardiff, Wales in September.

Some of the most intriguing filings are for terms: Moonsault, Lockup, WWE Moonsault, and WWE Lockup. This is because these are not filed for use in media or merchandise, but non-downloadable electronic transfer and software, basically for NFTs. This lines up with WWE dipping its toes into the NFT market, which it has been doing for a while now.

