WWE files trademark associated with Becky Lynch; also trademarks forgotten RAW star's name

WWE has filed a new trademark concerning former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The company has also filed a trademark for forgotten WWE RAW Superstar Riddick Moss.

Lynch hasn't been on WWE television since last year, as she is currently on a break following the birth of her baby. Lynch and WWE have not announced when the Irish Superstar will return to action. Riddick Moss, meanwhile, hasn't been seen on WWE television for a few months, with his last match coming in September.

As per WrestlingInc., WWE has filed two trademarks related to Becky Lynch and Riddick Moss recently. The Becky Lynch trademark filed by WWE is for the "Lasskicker" nickname that WWE have used in the past. WWE have also filed a trademark for the "Riddick Moss" name.

The trademarks have been filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and were completed on March 26.

Becky Lynch and Riddick Moss' respective hiatus from the ring

Becky Lynch last appeared on RAW on May 11, 2020, where she relinquished her RAW Women's Champion and crowned Money in the Bank winner Asuka as the new champion. Lynch revealed that she would be stepping away from in-ring competition temporarily as she was pregnant. Lynch's daughter, Roux, was born on December 4, 2020.

Riddick Moss revealed that he had suffered a torn ACL injury in October and stated that he had wrestled on RAW Underground while being injured.

Moss was called up to the main roster in January 2020 and teamed up with Mojo Rawley. He held the 24/7 Championship for 41 days before losing it to R-Truth. The former NXT Superstar returned to WWE television at RAW Underground in August and had a few matches with the likes of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Titus O'Neil.