WWE files for Dean Ambrose trademark

WWE have filed to trademark the name 'Dean Ambrose' once again. The report comes in from WrestlingNews, who have obtained the filing from The United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Dean Ambrose was a trademark under WWE's books for a long time, but it expired earlier this year. The company could have renewed it back in August but failed to do so. The USPTO gave them an extended period to file for the renewal, but they reportedly decided against it.

However, WWE have now shown interest in obtaining the trademark once again and filed for the same on October 8th. The application was entered into the USPTO's database this week, and the Dean Ambrose trademark description read:

"International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members, providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."

WrestlingNews report that WWE have asked Jox Moxley, fka Dean Ambrose, to sign a consent form for the trademark. The trademark is still listed as 'dead' by USPTO, but the renewal should take place soon.

When did Dean Ambrose leave WWE?

Jon Moxley left WWE last year after running down his contract with the company. He went on to join the new promotion, All Elite Wrestling, and is currently the AEW World Champion.

This is not the first time WWE has filed to renew a trademark after letting it expire. They did the same thing with Cody Rhodes but then suspended the trademark earlier this month.