WWE files for 3 new Trademarks

What could these Trademarks lead to?

WWE has been on a Trademark filing streak for the last ten days or so, filing for three interesting terms. As reported by Wrestling Inc, WWE has filed for the trademark of "In Your House on May 11. WWE soon announced the return of the pay-per-view with the same name as NXT TakeOver: In Your House will take place on June 7 on the WWE Network.

"In Your House" was a successful WWE PPV in the 90s, with the last event under this name taking place in 1999, which was main-evented by Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon in a Steel Cage Match. The following description was provided for the filing with the USPTO (The United States Patent & Trademark Office) -

WWE files for Trademark of "Sister Abigail"

The second major trademark that was filed by the company was on the term "Sister Abigail" on May 13. As most fans are aware, Sister Abigail is the name of the finisher of Bray Wyatt and also an important character in the story of the gimmick, believed to be the source of Wyatt's powers.

There have been numerous rumors and theories on WWE debuting the Sister Abigail character on-screen but we are yet to see that happen. There was a time in September 2017, during Wyatt's feud with Finn Balor where the Eater of the Worlds transformed himself and started to embody Sister Abigail. A match was scheduled to take place between "The Demon King" Finn Balor and the "Sister Abigail" version of Bray Wyatt at TLC 2017. The match was unfortunately scrapped as Wyatt got ill and missed the show. WWE never tried to implement that idea again!

The following description was given for the above filing -

WWE files for Trademark of "Def Rebel"

Other than the above two terms, World Wrestling Entertainment has also filed for the trademark of the name "Def Rebel" on May 15. As of now, it is unknown as to what the term references but there are chances that we may hear it being used to reference some Superstar. The following descriptions were provided with the USPTO (the United States Patent & Trademark Office) -

We'll provide you with updates on the new trademark filings by WWE, as and when available!