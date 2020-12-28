WWE files for "Hardy Bros" trademark 

The WWE Universe could about to be introduced to a new version of The Hardy Boyz. Well, not exactly, but the sports entertainment giant definitely has some interesting plans in store. WWE filed a trademark with USPTO for the phrase "Hardy Bros" on December 23. The description of the proposed filing read:

"Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."

The formation of the "Hardy Bros" in WWE

Fans who have been keeping up with WWE RAW as of late are aware of the recent alliance formed between Riddle and Jeff Hardy. The two have been feuding with members of The Hurt Business for several weeks now.

The seeds for their tag team were planted back when both of these Superstars were on SmackDown. Prior to this year's WWE Draft, Riddle expressed his wish to team up with Jeff Hardy. His wish was granted promptly and the two went on to defeat The Miz and John Morrison on night one of the 2020 Draft.

Bro with the draft coming up, I’m not sure where I’m gonna end up but I’d love to team up with Jeff Hardy before I find out. I was a huge Hardy Boyz fan growing up pic.twitter.com/6AuMEfIrrb — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) October 8, 2020

Then, on the December 7, 2020 episode of WWE RAW, Riddle approached Jeff Hardy before the latter's match against Bobby Lashley. By that time, the feud between Lashley and The Original Bro had already initiated. So, it made sense for Riddle to wish the Charismatic Enigma luck.

Riddle even attempted to rescue Hardy from a post-match attack, and it was the same segment in which Riddle proposed an interesting name for his then-on-and-off tag team with Jeff Hardy. The name in question was the Hardy Bros.

Fast forward to the December 21, 2020 edition of WWE RAW, where Riddle and Jeff Hardy joined forces to take on Bobby Lashley and MVP in a losing effort. Their run as a tag team has had a bumpy start, but the recent trademark filing clearly indicates that WWE plans on keeping Riddle and Jeff Hardy together for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

With Riddle on a mission to hurt The Hurt Business, who better than Jeff Hardy to support him along the way? Moreover, The Hardy Bros could challenge Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin for their WWE RAW Tag Team Championships.

In short, the possibilities are endless when it comes to exploring the potential of the Hardy Bros. It will definitely be a treat to watch this team in action on Monday nights.