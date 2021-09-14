WWE files new Brock Lesnar trademark

WWE filed for a Brock Lesnar trademark on September 8, 2021.

Brock Lesnar made his big return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021 and confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Lesnar and Reigns faced off again on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown.

As per a report by Fightful, WWE has filed for a Brock Lesnar-related trademark for the phrase, "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat." The trademark has been filed for merchandising purposes. Check out the full description, courtesy Fightful.

Mark For: EAT SLEEP CONQUER REPEAT trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.

Brock Lesnar is still a big draw, about two decades after his WWE debut

Lesnar made his WWE main roster debut immediately following WrestleMania 18 in 2002. Lesnar went on to become one of the fiercest entities in all of WWE and defeated The Rock to become the youngest WWE Champion in history.

Brock Lesnar left WWE in 2004 and returned to the company eight long years later. During his absence, Lesnar became a major mainstream attraction thanks to his UFC run. Lesnar's second WWE run was a bigger success than the first.

The Beast Incarnate defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXX in 2014 in one of the biggest surprises in wrestling history. Mere months later, Lesnar squashed John Cena at SummerSlam to become the WWE World Champion. Lesnar put down some of WWE's biggest stars over the next six years or so, notably Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, Goldberg, and Kofi Kingston.

Brock Lesnar made his intentions clear on the latest edition of the blue brand. He wants to take on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The last time Lesnar held the belt was way back in 2019.

He lost the title to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2019 and, later, set his sights on Kofi Kingston's WWE title. Lesnar is back with a bang and his eventual showdown with The Tribal Chief is going to be an event that the WWE Universe wouldn't want to miss.

