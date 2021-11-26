WWE files new trademark for ECW 

What new plans, if any, does WWE have for ECW?

WWE has filed a new application for the "ECW" trademark on November 20 with the USPTO. The description of the trademark is an interesting one, which you can read below:

"ECW™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of computer software, namely, software for the creation of mobile internet applications and client interfaces; Downloadable mobile applications for the streaming of audio and video content; downloadable ring tones, graphics and music via a global computer network and wireless devices; decorative refrigerator magnets; video and computer game tapes, video and computer game discs, video and computer game cassettes, video and computer game cartridges, video and computer game CD-roms, video output game machines for use with televisions; video and computer game software; cinematographic and television films, namely, motion picture films in the nature of sports entertainment; pre-recorded compact discs, pre-recorded video tapes, pre-recorded video cassette tapes, pre-recorded DVDS and pre-recorded audio cassettes, all featuring sports entertainment; interactive video game programs and computer game cartridges; mouse pads; disposable cameras; sunglasses; sunglass cases; prescription glasses; and optical cases, namely, cases for spectacles and sunglasses; cases for mobile phones; walkie talkies, protective helmets; sports helmets."

What is WWE going to do with the ECW trademark?

Based on the description of the trademark, it's unlikely that WWE is filing this application to bring ECW back from the dead once again.

They may, however, be looking to utilize the ECW brand more in their console and mobile video games. With WWE 2K22 only being about four months away, there's a chance fans could see a greater presence from the ECW brand in the game to make up for a good portion of the roster that has been lost due to releases this year.

With Rey Mysterio having a 2K Showcase in the upcoming game, it would be neat if 2K was able to explore some of Mysterio's earliest matches in the United States while he wrestled for ECW.

Whatever plans WWE has for the ECW name, we'll likely find out in the weeks or months to come.

What do you make of WWE filing a new trademark for ECW? Do you think they have any plans for the brand in the near future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

