WWE files for new trademarks of the Sin Cara name

According to reports, WWE filed for new trademarks of the name Sin Cara with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on October 21st. Two former Superstars used to wrestle under the name of Sin Cara in WWE, with the last one leaving the company in 2019.

As per the USPTO, WWE had two trademarks of Sin Cara, both for general merchandise use, which were canceled earlier this year on August 28th and September 25th.

WWE currently has two trademarks, which are for entertainment services, general pro wrestling use, and merchandise use respectively.

The following use descriptions were provided to the USPTO by WWE for the new Sin Cara trademarks:

IC 028. US 022 023 038 050. G & S: Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations

IC 016. US 002 005 022 023 029 037 038 050. G & S: Cardboard and paper hangtags; packaging, namely blister cards; paper for wrapping and packaging; collector albums for sticker collectables; stickers; sticker albums; collectable photos; photo albums; photographs; framed pictures; labels, namely printed paper labels; folders; paper place mats, paper table mats, paper napkins; paper tablecloths; paper table linens; paper lunch bags; postcards; greeting cards; pictures; calendars; posters; decals; temporary tattoo transfers; trading cards; brochures, magazines and newspapers concerning sports entertainment; coloring books; children's activity books; souvenir programs concerning sports entertainment; books concerning sports entertainment; books featuring pictorial biographies; comic books; picture books; book covers; paper book markers; notebooks; memo pads; note pads; date books; address books; agenda books; markers; pens; pencils; calendars; pencil sharpeners; pencil cases; rubber stamps; stamp pads; chalks; paper banners; printed paper signs for doors; drawing rulers; erasers, rubber erasers, chalk erasers, blackboard erasers; bumper stickers; window decals; lithographs; paper party bags; paper party favors; stencils for tracing designs onto paper; paper gift wrap; paper cake decorations; paper; stationery; indoor ornaments of paper

Sin Cara in WWE

The first Superstar to compete under the name of Sin Cara was Luis Urive, who made his debut as the high-flying masked luchador in February 2011. His acrobatic style of wrestling captured the attention of the WWE Universe.

Some even touted him to be the next Rey Mysterio, but he left the company soon in 2014 and joined CMLL after being unable to win any major title with the company.

The second person to take on the mantle of Sin Cara was Jorge Arias, who previously had a feud with the first Sin Cara as Impostor Sin Cara. He later competed as Hunico after being unmasked by the original Sin Cara.

He took on the mantle of Cara in Decmber 2013 and left WWE in December 2019, having held the NXT Tag Team Championships once as part of the Lucha Dragons with Kalisto.