According to reports from WrestlingNews.co, WWE has applied for several trademarks, in the same week they cancelled trademark registration for the "Cody Rhodes" name. The news that Cody would be allowed to use his full name was one of the biggest pieces of news this week.

The reports suggest that there was speculation that WWE allowed Cody get the rights to the Rhodes name, so in return, they would get the trademark rights to various WCW themes that he has been trying to get. Rhodes has applied for several WCW themes to be used for AEW sometime last year.

It is believed that Cody was looking to secure the trademark rights for the names of Bash at the Beach, Super Brawl, Slamboree, Match Beyond and more. It was later reported by Dave Meltzer last November that WWE would be directly opposing these claims.

WWE officially apply to trademark WCW related terms

On November 3rd 2020, WWE officially applied to trademark numerous WCW related terms. These include Bash At The Beach, SuperBrawl, BattleBowl, Bunkhouse Stampede, The Match Beyond and Slamboree with the USPTO.

"G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment. " H/t WrestlingNews.co

Clearly, WWE see Cody Rhodes and AEW as competition, which is why they have been opposing and applying for trademarks that the company have been interested in.

However, despite the speculation that WWE will receive the trademarks in return for Cody receiving the Rhodes name, it will be interesting to see how The American Nightmare reacts.