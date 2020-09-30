WWE files to trademark Dominik Mysterio & Chelsea Green ring names

WWE filed to trademark in-ring names for two WWE Superstars last week. On Thursday, September 24, 2020 WWE filed trademarks for the names "Dominik Mysterio" and "Chelsea Green" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

As part of the trademark filing application, WWE provided the following descriptions of how the trademarks will be used by the organisation:

Dominik Mysterio and Chelsea Green in WWE

WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green is still currently competing on the black and gold brand and was previously a member of The Robert Stone brand. However, it has been rumoured that Green could soon be called up to WWE Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown in the near future.

Dominik Mysterio is the son of legendary WWE icon Rey Mysterio a is currently a member of the Monday Night RAW roster.

Dominik, and the entire Mysterio family, is currently in a feud with Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW. This week on RAW, during an episode of The King's Court with the Mysterio Family, it was revealed that Dominik's sister Aalyah Mysterio has been exchanging messages with Seth Rollins' disciple, Murphy.

Later on during the broadcast, Murphy would defeat Dominik Mysterio when Aalyah came to ringside. After calling his sister naive, Aalyah slapped Dominik before storming to the back.