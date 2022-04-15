WWE files trademarks for Raquel Rodriguez & more

WWE has filed a trademark for the name Raquel Rodriguez in accordance with the superstar's main roster call-up, new reports have confirmed.

Rodriguez has spent all of her WWE run thus far working in the company's NXT developmental system. While working during the brand's black-and-gold era, Rodriguez featured heavily at the top of its women's division. She even defeated Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship.

Now that she has been called up to WWE SmackDown, the former Raquel Gonzalez will be working under a new name, Raquel Rodriguez. As she moves forward in Vince McMahon's company, trademarks for the name, among others, were recently filed.

Raquel Rodriguez was not the only trademark filed by WWE

Although Rodriguez's name change is certainly high-profile, it is not the only one that has been filed by WWE in recent weeks.

Former Imperium member Marcel Barthel was also recently called to WWE's main roster alongside GUNTHER. He has been redubbed Ludwig Kaiser, another name that has been trademarked by WWE for sports entertainment purposes.

"Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service" the statement said

Kaiser and GUNTHER have been brought to the main roster without their former stablemate Fabian Aichner, who walked out on Imperium during their last match.

What do you think of the newest WWE trademarks? Will Raquel Rodriguez be a main roster success? Do you like the superstar's new names? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

