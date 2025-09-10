  • home icon
  • WWE Finally Acknowledges Lowkey Legend; Booker T Teases Potential Debut

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 10, 2025 01:25 GMT
Booker T
Booker T is a WWE Hall of Famer (source: WWE.com)

WWE acknowledged a wrestling veteran tonight at a show. Booker T also teased her potential debut.

Natalya is one of the greatest female performers in WWE history. She has been part of the Stamford-based promotion for several years and has competed in more matches than anyone else. In recent months, she has been wrestling outside the promotion as Nattie Neidhart. However, she hasn't brought this gimmick to WWE yet. She will face Fabby Apache at Worlds Collide: Las Vegas.

Tonight on NXT, Natalya was in the crowd for Fabby Apache's match against Lainey Reid. As the camera showed her, Booker T commented on the Lowkey legend, saying that the last version he saw of the veteran was Nattie Neidhart, thereby teasing her debut as this new character.

"The last version I saw of Natalya was a mean and nasty Nattie Neidhart. Let me tell you right now, that version is a mean mother trucker as Bubba Ray Dudley would say."
Natalya distracted Fabby Apache during the match, allowing Lainey Reid to pick up the win.

Booker T Was Once Put on Notice by WWE Management

Booker T was part of the WWE roster for several years. During his time as an active competitor, Booker won the World Title and was a prominent feature on television. However, he once got in trouble for his actions.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T once recalled walking to the back after one of his matches when a fan spat on him. As a result, the WWE Hall of Famer ran up to the fan and punched him so hard that he went back four rows. Unfortunately, the incident was caught on camera, and he was called into the WWE office.

“So, got to Monday, and I got called into the office, actually, not to the office, but the TV truck, and they go ‘Booker, did you have an incident this weekend?’ I go, ‘Not really,'” he said. “And they pulled it up, and it was about 10 cameras, 10 TVs, I mean, and they played it and they showed me run up, and I hit that kid, boom. I couldn’t say anything. I was totally busted.” [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

It will be interesting to see if Natalya will introduce her Nattie Neidhart gimmick in WWE soon.

