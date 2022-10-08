WATCH: WWE finally addresses potential White Rabbit reveal at Extreme Rules

WWE has been teasing fans with the White Rabbit vignettes for quite some time now. The promotion notched it up a little tonight as it finally showed an official video midway through the season premiere episode of SmackDown.

It looks like we might see the person behind this White Rabbit gimmick sooner rather than later, as the video officially disclosed that the White Rabbit is coming tomorrow night, i.e., at Extreme Rules.

The animated video, which pays tribute to 8-bit video games, shows the titular white rabbit running through a dark forest and then stumbling upon the 'X' of Extreme Rules.

As the rabbit scratches the X, he falls down, and the clip then shows the date of tomorrow's premium live event with the lines from the Jefferson Airplane song White Rabbit - "Feed Your Head" in different languages.

WWE has been playing the song by Jefferson Airplane for the past couple of weeks at live arenas during the commercial breaks on both RAW and SmackDown.

There are currently multiple speculations as to the identity of this mysterious White Rabbit character, with most of them pointing at former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt.

Whether or not the former Universal Champion returns to the Stamford-based company remains to be seen at Extreme Rules.

Who do you think is the White Rabbit? Sound off in the comments below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes