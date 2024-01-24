WWE breaks silence on the company's major deal with Netflix and The Rock's new role in the company.

Earlier today, WWE shocked the world by announcing that RAW will be moving to Netflix starting January 2025. This news was surprising since USA Network has been the home of the red brand for several years. However, the news was still well-received by many WWE Superstars and fans.

However, that wasn't the only announcement that WWE made today. It announced that The Rock will be on the company's board of directors, making it a massive day. The Brahma Bull even made it to WWE Headquarters to celebrate with the staff during a meeting.

Now, WWE has acknowledged the deal for the first time on television. NXT Commentator Vic Joseph called it a monumental day for the company, referencing the deal with Netflix and The Rock's addition to the board of directors.

Tonight also promises an exciting episode of NXT as the semi-finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament takes place. The contract signing between Roxanne Perez and NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria is also scheduled.

