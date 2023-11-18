WWE finally have Cody Rhodes face off against former rival 5 years after their last match

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was spotted with one of his former rivals during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

In a backstage segment during the show, Nick Aldis was seen engaged in a conversation with Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi. He conveyed to them that they needed to finalize the fourth member of their War Games team for Survivor Series by the end of the night.

As Aldis departed from the scene, something intriguing unfolded: he crossed paths with The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, in the General Manager's office.

Checkout the moment from the show below:

Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes can be seen in the background

This marked their first face-to-face showdown since 2018, a time when the duo were engaged in one of the most compelling NWA rivalries in recent memory. In their last encounter, Aldis emerged victorious, claiming the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

Rhodes was later seen in action during the show when he made his way out to save LA Knight from a from a vicious attack by members of the Bloodline, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

It will be interesting to see if WWE ever decides to revisit the Rhodes-Aldis rivalry down the line.

