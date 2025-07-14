WWE finally confirms major championship match for TNA Slammiversary

A major championship match for TNA Slammiversary was up in the air until tonight. WWE has now confirmed who will compete in the match.

Ad

Jacy Jayne shocked the world when she won the NXT Women's Championship from Stephanie Vaquer. Since then, there have been many women gunning for her title since they view her as a beatable champion. However, Jayne herself has been in pursuit of another title, the TNA Knockouts World Championship. However, before she could do that, she had to defend her title against Jordynne Grace at WWE Evolution. It was announced during the show that Masha Slamovich would face the winner of tonight's match at TNA Slammiversary PPV in a Winner-Take-All title clash.

Ad

Trending

Tonight at Evolution 2025, Jacy Jayne competed against Jordynne Grace in a highly competitive match. She was able to retain her title with some unexpected help from Blake Monroe. Following this win, it was confirmed that Masha Slamovich will now face Jacy Jayne at TNA Slammiversary 2025, which will take place on July 20, 2025.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Jacy Jayne will be able to continue her good run and win the TNA Knockouts World Championship at TNA Slammiversary next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!