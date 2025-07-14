WWE finally confirms major championship match for TNA Slammiversary

A major championship match for TNA Slammiversary was up in the air until tonight. WWE has now confirmed who will compete in the match.
Jacy Jayne shocked the world when she won the NXT Women's Championship from Stephanie Vaquer. Since then, there have been many women gunning for her title since they view her as a beatable champion. However, Jayne herself has been in pursuit of another title, the TNA Knockouts World Championship. However, before she could do that, she had to defend her title against Jordynne Grace at WWE Evolution. It was announced during the show that Masha Slamovich would face the winner of tonight's match at TNA Slammiversary PPV in a Winner-Take-All title clash.
Tonight at Evolution 2025, Jacy Jayne competed against Jordynne Grace in a highly competitive match. She was able to retain her title with some unexpected help from Blake Monroe. Following this win, it was confirmed that Masha Slamovich will now face Jacy Jayne at TNA Slammiversary 2025, which will take place on July 20, 2025.
It will be interesting to see if Jacy Jayne will be able to continue her good run and win the TNA Knockouts World Championship at TNA Slammiversary next week.
