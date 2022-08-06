WWE finally confirms plans for Women's Tag Team titles after months

It has been nearly three months since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW following creative differences. The Women's Tag Team titles were vacated due to the incident, and a tournament was announced. Over two months following the announcement, the plans for the titles have finally been confirmed.

A lot has changed in WWE in the last few months. Sasha Banks was reportedly confirmed to have been released but that didn't happen. With the company under a new regime, the duo is expected to return soon.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, it was confirmed that the Women's Tag Team Championship will be up for grabs once more. It will be interesting to see which teams are a part of the tournament.

The company has been criticized for its apathy towards the women's tag team division and it could be seen by the lack of teams, storylines, and overall effort. However, this seems to be another change that will reflect on the company's new regime.

