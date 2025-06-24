  • home icon
  • WWE finally officially confirms Liv Morgan's injury and future; Women's Tag Team Championship decision hinted at 

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jun 24, 2025 02:56 GMT
The star has been left hurt (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE has now officially confirmed the future of Liv Morgan after her injury. Adam Pearce also hinted at what will happen with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Morgan is out for the foreseeable future with an injury. The star has been left hurt and may miss as many as six months, if not more, before the star returns. The reports state that the star is badly injured and may require surgery on her shoulder before she can return. The surgery has presumably not yet taken place, and fans will have to wait to find out when it will.

Her injury was finally addressed on this week's episode of RAW, with Corey Graves confirming she was injured. He also announced that she will be out for "several months."

"Liv, as every superstar does, did her best to protect herself upon impact. Unfortunately, watch Liv's elbow; it jammed her right shoulder. We understand that Liv Morgan is going to miss several months of action."

Adam Pearce was on the phone with Nick Aldis about the Women's Tag Team Championship situation, with no certainty as to what will happen to the titles given that Liv Morgan cannot defend them with her.

Pearce said that he was working on a solution surrounding the Women's Tag Team Championships with Aldis, and that it would be announced later. Given that Morgan can't defend it, it's likely she will be stripped of the championship.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Angana Roy
