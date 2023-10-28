WWE finally releases long-awaited documentary after much controversy

WWE has finally released the documentary titled Superfan: The Story of Vladimir after 2 years of waiting. The documentary covers the story of Vladimir Abouzeide, a big fan of professional wrestling who has been spotted multiple times on TV, even being noted by countless stars in the ring. He was celebrated by the company and given a belt as a token of appreciation by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

The film was reportedly completed in 2021, with it even being aired at a film festival. However, WWE did not release the documentary, and many people believed at the time that it was done deliberately. Moreover, Mike Johnson of PWInsider, who is a friend of Vladimir as well, cleared the air on the Under the Ring podcast and provided some insight as to why the documentary was not released for such a long time.

"There are people I know who, on a consistent basis, have brought it up [in WWE]," Johnson said. "And there's no evil here. No one's twisting their moustache going, 'Ha ha ha, we're screwing Vladimir.' I don't think anybody's purposely gone out of their way not to release it. It's just there's been some shifting in their landscape, and I think it's something that's unfortunately been lost in the cracks." [H/T WrestlingINC]

What can you expect from the new WWE documentary?

WWE Network has produced countless documentaries, and most of them are lauded for their depth and production quality. From what it seems, fans are likely to enjoy the Superfan documentary.

Mike Johnson had the following to say:

"I think people will love it, and it's about someone I care about on a very deep basis. He's not even my friend; he's like my brother at this point. And if I'm lucky enough to have that voice where I can remind people, 'Hey, remember this thing you did that you spent money on that is really special and should be out for everyone to see, that will make your company look better?' I'm going to do that.'" [H/T WrestlingINC]

You can watch the documentary on Peacock or the WWE Network as it was released earlier today at 1 AM Eastern.

