WWE finally reveals the reason why Dominik Mysterio isn't allowed to wear a mask like his father

It's hard to imagine Rey Mysterio without a mask, but his son Dominik Mysterio has never worn one.

His father created his legacy by wearing the mask, and it became one of the highest-selling pieces of merchandise in WWE history. But why doesn't Dominik wear a mask like his father? That question was answered on the RAW before WrestleMania.

Dominik Mysterio is set to make his WrestleMania debut this year as he teams up with his father to face the duo of The Miz and Logan Paul. This past week on RAW, Paul was addressed as "Lucha Logan" for wearing the stolen mask of Mysterio. However, living legend Rey Mysterio managed to beat The Miz, and thanks to Dominik, he got his old mask back as well.

On commentary, Michael Cole discussed why Dominik Mysterio wasn't allowed to wear a mask yet. The reason behind it is that the latter has to "earn" the mask as his father did before him.

Rey Mysterio earned his mask at a far younger age, and it looks like it will take longer for Dominik. WrestleMania will be a start, and it could take him one step closer to following in his father's footsteps to eventually wear a mask.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Michael Cole explaining that Dominik has to earn the Mysterio mask is a pretty big detail in the Mysterios dynamic together as a team. I don’t recall that being mentioned on WWE TV before like that. If built right, when he finally passes it on, that moment could be emotional af. Michael Cole explaining that Dominik has to earn the Mysterio mask is a pretty big detail in the Mysterios dynamic together as a team. I don’t recall that being mentioned on WWE TV before like that. If built right, when he finally passes it on, that moment could be emotional af.

Will Dominik Mysterio have a successful WrestleMania debut?

It will be interesting to see how things play out for Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania. He will make his debut at the Grandest Stage of Them All this Saturday as he will face The Miz and Logan Paul in a tag team match.

If he loses, there's a chance that it could be the end of The Mysterios' on-screen alliance. Dominik has been with his father since the former's debut in 2020, and it's been nearly two years, excluding his brief appearances in 2019.

The Mysterios became the first father-son duo in WWE history to win the Tag Team Championships. With Logan Paul all set to make his in-ring debut, it wouldn't be surprising to see an implosion between the father-son duo.

Edited by Angana Roy