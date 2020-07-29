On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Nia Jax made her return to WWE TV and immediately sparked a new feud with Shaya Baszler. The two former champions eventually engaged in a wild brawl on RAW and WWE has now confirmed that Nia Jax has been fined an undisclosed amount for her actions from this past Monday.

As noted on Monday Night RAW, Nia Jax was involved in one of the earlier segments of the night when she made her return to RAW after Randy Orton had demanded a WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre. Jax, on the other hand, expressed her frustrations of not receiving a shot at the WWE RAW Women's Championship before she was interrupted by Baszler herself.

BREAKING: #NiaJax has been fined an undisclosed amount for inappropriate contact with multiple WWE officials in the aftermath of her match against @QoSBaszler on #WWERaw. https://t.co/eadXay4ynT — WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2020

The two women shared an intense moment before a match between the pair was eventually confirmed for the night. However, that's where things turned chaotic. The two Superstars had their match conclude to a double count-out and as the wild brawl continued between the pair, Nia Jax crushed every other WWE referee, official and member of the security team who stepped in her path trying to stop them. The former RAW Women's Champion also hit a WWE official with a Samoan Drop.

"Nia Jax has been fined an undisclosed amount for inappropriate contact with multiple WWE officials in the aftermath of her match against Shayna Bazler on Monday’s Raw, WWE.com has learned. The Irresistible Force and The Queen of Spades battle to a double count-out, then steamrolled over security who tried to separate them. Jax capped off the melee by crushing a WWE official with a Samoan Drop. Stick with WWE’s digital and social channels for more on this story as it develops."

What's next for Nia Jax on RAW?

It now looks like Nia Jax will continue her feud with Shayna Baszler on RAW. The two women could possibly share the ring with one another at some point down the line, possibly even at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view.