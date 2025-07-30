WWE was forced to bring in the Undertaker for disturbing reason, says veteran (Exclusive)

The Undertaker recently made a surprise appearance on WWE NXT, to confront Trick Williams. According to wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, this indicates desperation on the part of the Stamford-based company.
The Undertaker is regarded as one of the greatest names in wrestling history. As such, his appearances after his retirement are very impactful, and are sporadic. Considering the circumstances, The Undertaker's appearance on NXT was a necessity, as the show's ratings have been on the decline lately, or so Dutch Mantell thinks.
Speaking on UnSKripted, the former WWE on-screen manager talked about the Undertaker confronting Trick Williams. He said:
"Well I heard that the ratings were so bad for it that they finally busted Undertaker out. And I think what's that guys name, Trick, for NXT? They brought the Undertaker out and announced it on TV that he is gonna make an appearance on it." [32:10 onwards]
You can check out the full comments in the video below:
As of now, it remains to be seen what the Undertaker plans to do next on WWE NXT, should he make another appearance sometime soon.
