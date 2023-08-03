WWE forced to censor after bad botch by superstar in critical moment is called out by the fans

A move was somewhat botched during a recent WWE show, and the crowd present called it out immediately, despite the production trying to hide it. During a recent WWE episode, Carmelo Hayes and Wes Lee teamed up to face Oro Mensah and Noam Dar, during which Mensah botched a springboard.

Over the past few weeks, Wes Lee has failed to get a win despite his best attempts. Ever since he lost the North American title to Dominik Mysterio, he's clearly been in a bad place. This was made worse when at the Great American Bash, he lost again, after Mysterio beat both him and Mustafa Ali.

On NXT this week, the star was frustrated and Carmelo Hayes was consoling him. The two ended up being confronted by Oro Mensah and Noam Dar, which resulted in a brawl, and later in the night, a match.

During the match, in a critical moment, Lee missed Dar and hit Hayes with the Cardiac Kick. In a huge botch, Oro Mensah, who was supposed to set up Dar's finisher by taking Lee out with a springboard, slipped and fell. The slip was not shown on WWE TV directly but was obvious for anyone watching, either at home or in the crowd. He recovered enough to kick Lee, with Dar then hitting the Shining Wizard to get the win.

forever botchamania @Maffewgregg Oro Mensah slips on a springboard but production manages to hide it. crowd is much less forgiving. pic.twitter.com/jRIalhxz0I

Unfortunately, the win was somewhat spoiled by the moment. The crowd focused on the botch, chanting, "You f**ked up." The chants saw the audio censored several times directly after.

