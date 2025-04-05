WWE forced to cut camera feed on SmackDown; Kevin Owens has an altercation with fan

Kevin Owens made the trip to WWE SmackDown to make the heartbreaking announcement that, he won't be able to wrestle at WrestleMania against Randy Orton because he needs to undergo neck surgery.

Owens noted that he had been struggling with a neck injury for the past four months, but the severity was only recently revealed, and now he needed to go under the knife, which leaves Randy Orton without a WrestleMania match.

Kevin Owens then made his way up the ramp after Orton had already entered the ring, and as he walked past the last set of fans, someone shouted something loud enough for Owens to react. He was seen heading over to the fan and exchanging words before WWE cut the feed and instead focused on Orton in the ring as it awkwardly remained on his face for some minutes.

Orton then had to wait for the issue to dissolve before he talked to Nick Aldis, and after the SmackDown General Manager claimed that Orton no longer had a WrestleMania match, he reacted in the only way The Viper knows how and hit him with an RKO.

As of writing, it's unclear what this means for Orton and his opponent for WrestleMania 41.

