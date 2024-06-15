WWE forced to lower audio for "shut the f- up" chants directed toward 29-year-old star after he takes shots at LA Knight

A 29-year-old star hasn't been able to keep LA Knight's name out of his mouth as he made a point to clash with some of the old-timers on SmackDown. He received loud "shut the f- up" chants from the Glasgow crowd, but WWE reduced the audio for the delayed broadcast.

This week on SmackDown, LA Knight was in a pre-taped segment from Puerto Rico. As you probably know, Knight has been targeting the United States Championship and took over Logan Paul's house in Puerto Rico. When Paul entered his property, he was informed that "his friend LA" had come and was in his private pool. This furthered the US Title feud.

29-year-old Carmelo Hayes came out through the crowd on SmackDown to cut a promo trashing LA Knight for his actions. In the live broadcast, he received audibly loud "shut the f—up" chants. However, when it was aired for the rest of the world to see a few hours later, the audio was lowered.

Only a week ago, Knight defeated Carmelo Hayes. The former NXT Champion has been targeting some of the veterans as he faced Cody Rhodes on his first night on SmackDown after the WWE Draft.

Carmelo Hayes also declared his intention of targeting the Money in the Bank briefcase, something that Jey Uso and Lyra Valkyria on the women's side have also done.

It looks like the Carmelo-Knight chapter is far from over.