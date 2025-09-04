WWE were forced to make last-minute change to Clash in Paris Championship match

WWE were up against time when it came to planning for Clash in Paris last weekend, but one thing that they didn't plan for was Naomi's pregnancy announcement just weeks before.While it was clear that the Women's World Championship match was cancelled following the announcement, it appears that this had a knock-on effect for Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch as well.While speaking on The Nikki &amp; Brie Show, Nikki revealed that her championship match was supposed to take place on RAW, but instead it was moved to the Premium Live Event when the Women's World Championship match was cancelled.“So from Birmingham until I arrived in Paris, I didn’t go home because I knew, okay, by the time I go (from) England back to (San Francisco International Airport), then have to do SFO back to Paris, I would really be home for two days, crazy jet lagged and to prepare for a match that originally was going to be on Raw, that got moved to the PLE. I’m like, I have to stay overseas and just prep, kick the jet lag out.It seems that Nikki Bella was forced to change her plans for that week and prepare for a match at Clash in Paris instead. Nikki was able to compete in the match but came up short to Becky Lynch, who has since moved on to a new feud.What's next for Nikki Bella on WWE RAW?Nikki Bella seems to be taking some time off from WWE following her loss in Paris, since Becky Lynch has now moved into a storyline with her husband. Lynch and Seth Rollins appear to be working a program which could include the return of AJ Lee, but Nikki Bella could move brands. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTiffany Stratton recently called out Nikki Bella for a match, given that the former Divas Champion is now available following her return. Stratton is the WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown so Bella would have to move to the blue brand.