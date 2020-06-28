WWE forced to update TV taping schedule

WWE is heading into another week of tapings now following a rather difficult last week.

The company will have to get a lot of work done this week.

Vince McMahon — the WWE Chairman

WWE has been going through some issues in the past week, with a number of positive Covid-19 tests coming out from the company all of a sudden. Thanks to this, they had to test their entire roster and had to delay their tapings and change the schedule this week. Thanks to all the positive tests, the company had to change a lot of things about how they had been carrying on their business. They had to take extra cautions and at recent WWE SmackDown tapings, WWE NXT developmental talents and other Performance Center developmental talents were allowed to wear masks. This had been a contentious issue, but one that appears to be resolved for the moment.

Now, POST Wrestling has released a report about the update schedule for the upcoming week when it comes to their TV taping schedule for WWE.

WWE was forced to change their TV taping schedule

Thanks to all the issues that the company faced the last week, WWE has had to change up their plans for the coming week. The last episode of WWE SmackDown was actually taped on Friday afternoon and relied a lot on footage from The Undertaker.

They had actually been supposed to tape two episodes of WWE RAW and two episodes of Friday Night SmackDown. That did not end up happening.

Monday's episode of WWE RAW was taped only a little earlier and is ready to be broadcast. The schedule for the coming week has now been released.

Wednesday, 1st July 2020 — Two episodes of NXT will be taped to air on July 1st and July 8th. These two episodes of NXT are set to be The Great American Bash episodes which will be competing against AEW's Fyter Fest.

Thursday, 2nd July 2020 — Two episodes of WWE SmackDown will be taped to air on 3rd July and 10th July. They will also be taping 205 Live during this time.

Friday, 3rd July 2020 — Two episodes of RAW will be taped and they will air on 6th July and 13th July. During this time, WWE will also be taping Main Event and RAW Talk.

With this update, it appears WWE is trying to head into the week for WWE Extreme Rules prepared, by taping early.