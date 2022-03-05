WWE forgets their own history in Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair storyline

Ronda Rousey battles Charlotte Flair at WWE's WrestleMania event next month for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The former UFC Champion has made it her mission to become the first woman to submit Charlotte, but it appears that this will not be the case, even if she is victorious at the biggest event of the year.

As noted by several fans on social media, Charlotte Flair has already been forced to submit by Asuka as part of their feud in 2020.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka wrestled for the Women's Championship on RAW back in June 2020. It was as part of this match that Asuka was able to get the better of The Queen and forced her to tap to the Asuka Lock.

This match was less than two years ago, so it's hard to believe that WWE forgot that The Queen has been submitted in the past. It appears that they prefer to overlook this indiscretion to create their own narrative.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka have had quite the rivalry in WWE over the years

Charlotte Flair was the woman that Asuka challenged at WrestleMania after winning The Royal Rumble back in 2018. Asuka was the first winner of the Women's Rumble match and went on to lose her match to Flair at WrestleMania, despite being seen as one of the biggest stars in the company at the time.

The two women have crossed paths several times in the years that have followed and have traded victories each time.

Asuka has been sidelined from the company over the past few months after suffering an arm injury in 2021. While there has been no official update on The Empress of Tomorrow in 2022 but the former champion is expected to make her return to the company around WrestleMania.

Do you think Charlotte will tap out once again to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha