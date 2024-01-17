A WWE Hall of Famer recently addressed the possibility of seeing Jade Cargill form a new faction on the main roster.

Wrestling veteran Booker T believes Cargill can form a faction with Bianca Belair and Lash Legend. While Legend is one of the rising stars in NXT, Belair is considered a top talent on the main roster. The EST is now a three-time Women's Champion. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill joined the Stamford-based company last year after her contract with AEW expired. However, the former AEW TBS Champion is yet to make her in-ring debut in WWE.

During a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, a fan suggested that Cargill, Belair, and Legend should form a new faction. Booker T approved the idea:

"Yeah, yeah, that's a nice little combination. That's a nice combination. I mean, I'm talking about that's Davestation Incorporated all over again, man. I'm serious, you know. So, yeah. I think the one thing is they'll be too dominant. You know, having those three together, I think they would be too da*n dominant. You know, they'll never lose or they should never lose. I think that would be the only problem," he said. [From 01:06:50 to 01:07:19]

Check out the video below:

Booker T doesn't want to see the three WWE Superstars form a faction immediately

Although Booker T believes Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Lash Legend forming a faction would be a good idea, he thinks it should not happen immediately.

The current NXT color commentator explained that the three WWE Superstars teaming up would prevent them from having entertaining programs against each other.

"Personally, I don't want to see them together right now. I want to see these guys work [against each other]. It's almost like the Main Event Mafia. I loved the Main Event Mafia. It was cool. But I definitely thought we missed the boat because neither one of us got a chance to really work each other or anything like that. No one really got a chance to see that side of my work. So, for me, it was kinda waste having all that talent in one group," he said. [From 01:08:52 to 01:09:16]

Since joining the promotion, Cargill made appearances on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. She also confronted Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Do you think Cargill should form a faction in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here