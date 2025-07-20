WWE forms new cross-brand Bloodline 

The Bloodline dominated WWE over the past five years, and now that Roman Reigns is no longer leading a faction as The Tribal Chief, it seems WWE has put together a new family tag team.Following her Women's World Championship win and the end of her feud with Jade Cargill, Naomi has moved over to RAW. However, Nia Jax, who is also part of the iconic Anoa'i family, has remained on SmackDown.Despite this, at the recent WWE live event in Corpus Christi, the two women worked as a tag team and have since shared several updates online that tease this could become a regular occurrence.&quot;Insanity runs in the family ⚠️,&quot; said the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite their obvious chemistry, the two women came up short against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. However, seeing them sporting matching gear, the fans are speculating if the two superstars are forming a new alliance. They might get their answer if they get a rematch against Ripley and SKY on the upcoming episode of RAW in Edinburg, Texas.Is a new Bloodline set to take over WWE?The WWE Universe has been pushing for a female Bloodline for years. There's only one other woman who could join this group on the main roster at present, and that's Tamina if the company is looking to create another stable.Ava could come up from NXT, but it depends on what WWE might have planned for the team. As already noted, Nia Jax is on SmackDown and Naomi is on RAW. Jax already has Candice LeRae as a teammate, so it's unclear what this means for the future of both women.That being said, a WWE Draft is seemingly coming up, even though the company has yet to announce it officially, which could allow Nia Jax to join Naomi on RAW to form a new all-female Bloodline.Roman Reigns appears to have also moved over to RAW since he made his return there last week, and his next two appearances are on the red brand as well.