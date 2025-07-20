WWE forms new cross-brand Bloodline 

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 20, 2025 17:24 GMT
There
There's a new Bloodline (image via WWE.com)

The Bloodline dominated WWE over the past five years, and now that Roman Reigns is no longer leading a faction as The Tribal Chief, it seems WWE has put together a new family tag team.

Ad

Following her Women's World Championship win and the end of her feud with Jade Cargill, Naomi has moved over to RAW. However, Nia Jax, who is also part of the iconic Anoa'i family, has remained on SmackDown.

Despite this, at the recent WWE live event in Corpus Christi, the two women worked as a tag team and have since shared several updates online that tease this could become a regular occurrence.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Insanity runs in the family ⚠️," said the Instagram post.

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Ad

Despite their obvious chemistry, the two women came up short against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. However, seeing them sporting matching gear, the fans are speculating if the two superstars are forming a new alliance. They might get their answer if they get a rematch against Ripley and SKY on the upcoming episode of RAW in Edinburg, Texas.

Is a new Bloodline set to take over WWE?

The WWE Universe has been pushing for a female Bloodline for years. There's only one other woman who could join this group on the main roster at present, and that's Tamina if the company is looking to create another stable.

Ad

Ava could come up from NXT, but it depends on what WWE might have planned for the team. As already noted, Nia Jax is on SmackDown and Naomi is on RAW. Jax already has Candice LeRae as a teammate, so it's unclear what this means for the future of both women.

That being said, a WWE Draft is seemingly coming up, even though the company has yet to announce it officially, which could allow Nia Jax to join Naomi on RAW to form a new all-female Bloodline.

Roman Reigns appears to have also moved over to RAW since he made his return there last week, and his next two appearances are on the red brand as well.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications