WWE future of Tegan Nox after third ACL injury revealed

During this week's episode of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown, NXT Superstar Tegan Nox was a part of the Watch Along for the first night of the WWE Draft on the WWE Network. She reacted along with everyone else to the first night of the Draft as the WWE landscape changed for the WWE Universe.

While talking about various aspects, Tegan Nox also talked about how she was doing following her injury. She mentioned that she was doing well and that she was ahead in the rehabilitation of her injury after the surgery, and was just waiting now for the healing to take place so that she could return to the ring soon. She also said that while she was doing all that she could at the moment, dealing with her new puppy named Marvel, was another experience altogether.

The injury isn’t the hard part for me to watch! What’s hard is hearing how my friends felt & what they had to experience!!....that really hurts! 💙 https://t.co/ZwfzSTcEYJ — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) February 13, 2020

"I'm doing great. I mean, I'm way ahead of schedule on the rehab [post surgery], so it's just a waiting game right now. I'm trying to do as much as I can but the new puppy [Marvel] is something else."

Tegan Nox injuries in WWE

It could be said quite easily that Tegan Nox is no stranger to injuries while working for WWE. In fact, this is her third ACL tear in a matter of four years of working with WWE. The constant injuries, and the time off that comes with the severe injuries that she suffers has meant that she has not been able to advance as far in her career as she would have otherwise been able to advance.

Well...that happened 🖤 I may be out for a while but I cannot thank my friends and family for everything they’ve done the past few weeks and for all the kind words I’ve received, it genuinely warms my heart and gives me that extra 🔥 to come back even better 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/1CzYBOGGrq — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) October 18, 2018

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer stated that Tegan Nox injured her knee while she was rehabbing, but for storyline purposes it has been said that she was injured during a backstage attack from Candice LeRae.

Given the severity of the injury, Tegan Nox will likely be out of action for a period between six to nine months, following which she will hopefully be able to make her successful return to the WWE ring once again.