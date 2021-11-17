WWE acquires four new NXT superstar names 

WWE has moved towards filing trademarks to acquire four new in-ring names. According to USPTO Trademark Database, the names are utilized for wrestling performances that are broadcast in diverse mass media.

The applicant who has initiated the action is listed as World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc in each of the four entries.

The character names will inevitably be used for new wrestlers that arrive on NXT. The latest names obtained by the organization include: Dallas Irvin, Adrian Butler, Daphanie Lashaunn and Derek Sanders.

A sample namemark registration containing the description of the use of the trademark is given below.

“DALLAS IRVIN™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

WWE moved to gain multiple other trademarks last week. The WWE Universe could be in for a treat as there could be a deluge of brand new faces on NXT 2.0 and maybe even on the main roster.

WWE NXT will no longer have TakeOver events

The widely successful NXT TakeOver event came to a halt following TakeOver 36 in August 2021. NXT underwent a thorough reformatting in September 2021 and was rebranded as "NXT 2.0", partly retrogressing as a WWE developmental sector.

In the month of October, theories were being flung around that the organization may end the TakeOver series as another one was not in line for 2021 following TakeOver 36.

On November 9, 2021, WarGames was announced to be held on December 5, 2021. It was announced that it will not be a TakeOver event, thus summing up the TakeOver series.

Presently, the calendar does not look too busy for WWE as this is the first time since 1995 that the company will not conduct a pay-per-view in the month of December. The prime focus of the WWE Universe is on Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble.

