WWE gear designer reveals the pizazz he added to Pat McAfee's WrestleMania gear

Pat McAfee wanted something extra special for his wrestling attire at WrestleMania 38.

Heading into his first WrestleMania match, McAfee reached out to Sarath Ton to help him add some pizazz to his attire ahead of the most important match of his career.

Ton, a WWE gear designer, was a recent guest on Not Sam Wrestling to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the discussion, he spoke about helping McAfee make his WrestleMania attire a little more flashy.

"He had brought his stuff," Sarath Ton said. "He goes, 'Hey, is there anything you can do to help me to do to help make it a little more WrestleMania?' So, we just used like, jet black Swarovski crystals and really give it some sparkle. Because, at the end of the day, you can come up with the most elaborate wrestling-ey like, outfit for someone, but if it betrays the character, then you're kind of like, now, you're just playing wrestler. You're just playing dress up. So, you want to keep that same feel Pat has, but, you know, a little pizazz to it." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Pat McAfee defeated Austin Theory in his WrestleMania in-ring debut

Pat McAfee went all out for his WrestleMania 38 entrance, including the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

McAfee went on to defeat Austin Theory in his WrestleMania debut, only to transition into another match against Vince McMahon, which he unfortunately lost.

This will likely go down as the last match Mr. McMahon ever competes in, so that's another accomplishment that McAfee can lay claim to.

The 35 year old Pat McAfee is reportedly scheduled to return to the broadcast booth for WWE SmackDown next year when his commitment to ESPN College Gameday comes to an end.

What are your thoughts on McAfee's WrestleMania 38 attire? Do you think it could have been flashier than what it ended up being? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : Did you like Pat McAfee's WrestleMania 38 attire? Yes No 0 votes