"I have never seen that in my life" - WWE gets major criticism for what Asuka did after losing on RAW (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch and Asuka after their match on RAW.
Becky Lynch and Asuka after their match on RAW.
Lennard Surrao
Lennard Surrao
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified May 24, 2022 05:26 PM IST
The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Becky Lynch and Asuka headline for the second week in a row. While Asuka won last time around, Big Time Becks got the better of her rival this time as she picked up the victory with a roll-up.

Asuka was shown crying after her loss, and Vince Russo wasn't a fan of the post-match visual. The former WWE writer explained his issues with seeing a babyface cry after their defeat.

Vince Russo has witnessed many iconic characters at work. He himself helped shape many during the Attitude Era and never recalled seeing a babyface weep after getting beaten by a heel. Here's what Russo had to say on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW:

"Think about this, bro," said Russo. "Why is the babyface crying after she lost the match? I have never seen that in my life," declared Vince Russo. "The babyface, Asuka, is crying after the heel beat her. That's a babyface? No, that's a crybaby! Crybabies are not babyfaces! What are we doing? Why is she crying after a loss, bro? Why?"
How did Asuka's loss affect the WWE Hell in a Cell match card?

Last week, Asuka used her green mist to beat Becky Lynch and earn a shot at Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship. The Irish Superstar managed to secure another opportunity against Asuka, and she made sure it counted.

The stipulation going into RAW's main event was pretty straightforward; if Becky Lynch won, she would join Belair and Asuka at Hell in a Cell. That's exactly what Big Time Becks did, as she worked a very smart match and got the three count.

The show closed with WWE confirming the Triple Threat match for Hell in a Cell, where Belair will now defend her title against Asuka and Becky Lynch.

WWE has seemingly changed the creative direction for the women of RAW over the past few days. It will be interesting to see if the idea of having a three-way match proves to be successful.

Edited by Colin Tessier
