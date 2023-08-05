WWE has given away a SummerSlam hint that "guarantees" they have big plans for LA Knight, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE has a handful of top names, but LA Knight is quickly forcing himself into the conversation by getting some of the loudest reactions every week. Fans want to see him get pushed and Dutch Mantell revealed the company might have confirmed their trust in the star with his SummerSlam booking.

LA Knight was one of the first superstars to be announced for the Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal, and unsurprisingly enough, he is the favorite to be the last man standing.

Dutch Mantell noted that WWE using Knight to heavily push the sponsored match was a sign of their faith in his ability to lead as a main event star.

Mantell has always been convinced by LA Knight's potential, and he was glad that fans have also started to see the same now. The former WWE manager feels Knight has created a situation that has left WWE no option but to get behind him.

"I agree. Hey, would you have a big corporate sponsor on your side? That kind of guarantees they are going to do something with you, because they've got some money backing him up, and they are going to listen. He is over, big time. He came not out of nowhere; I knew he had talent; everybody knew he had talent," said the WWE veteran.

Dutch believes the WWE Universe has accepted LA Knight, and it has set the superstar up for potential world title success in the promotion.

He added:

"But they've adopted him; the fans have adopted him as their own. And, they are telling WWE, 'You're going to listen to us. You have to listen to us.' They are saying, 'You've got to push this guy. We want to see him; we're going to respond to him."

Dutch Mantell is hopeful of LA Knight having a bright future in the new and improved WWE

The respected wrestling legend worked for WWE during a time when Vince McMahon was the undisputed creative leader and received a lot of criticism for presenting an inconsistent product. Over the past year, things have seemingly been done differently within WWE as Triple H has gradually brought in some cohesiveness and clarity to the on-screen proceedings.

Talents who deserve a chance are getting a push, and Dutch Mantell hoped that LA Knight would also be treated well, as he could be a legitimately massive name for the company.

Mantell recalled Knight being a part of Maximum Male Models, which he declared was "dead on arrival."

"Now, WWE, since they are no longer living in a hearing-impaired vacuum, they hear that; apparently, Slim Jim heard it. So now he's got everything on his side. And he can live up to it and be a massive star. Remember, guys, when he came out with the Maximum Male Models? Oh my god, I keep bringing this up, dead on arrival. They were dead before arrival. They didn't have to wait until they got there; they were already dead."

Will it be LA Knight's time to shine after SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

