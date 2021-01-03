WWE gives Kevin Owens injury update after Roman Reigns attack

WWE has provided an update on Kevin Owens’ storyline injuries after he was attacked by Roman Reigns on SmackDown. The company’s website states that he has been diagnosed with a spinal contusion and bruised kidneys.

The New Year’s Day episode of SmackDown ended with Kevin Owens defeating Jey Uso. Following the match, Roman Reigns launched his rival off the WWE ThunderDome set and through a table.

An article on WWE.com has revealed that, in storyline, Kevin Owens visited a medical facility to find out the extent of his injuries.

“After the attack by Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on Friday Night SmackDown, Kevin Owens was taken to a local medical facility where he was diagnosed with a spinal contusion and bruised kidneys.”

Kevin Owens unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the TLC pay-per-view in December. He also lost another title match against The Tribal Chief inside a steel cage on the Christmas Day episode of SmackDown.

What’s next for Kevin Owens?

It is unclear if Kevin Owens will receive another opportunity at Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship. However, it is worth noting that Reigns is without an opponent for the Royal Rumble and he is not currently feuding with any other Superstars.

