Roman Reigns gains another accolade in WWE

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently crowned the "King of Trash Talk" by the company.

Throughout his WWE run, The Tribal Chief has had some memorable promos. His most iconic promo was just five words. After defeating the Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, Reigns kicked off RAW and said, "This is my yard now," before walking away. The Tribal Chief has turned it up a notch since turning heel. He has not only been talking a lot of smack during promos but also during matches.

WWE's Twitter shared a montage of the Tribal Chief talking trash during his matches and claimed he is the "King of the Trash Talk."

"@WWERomanReigns: King of the Trash Talk! "

Fans react to Roman Reigns' new accolade

Most fans agreed with WWE's claim that Reigns is the "king."

And if he ever turns face again, I'm sure way more people like him. @WWE RomanReigns Tribal Chief was the best thing they could've ever done with Roman Reigns. He is actually a star now. A carry.And if he ever turns face again, I'm sure way more people like him. @WWE @WWERomanReigns Tribal Chief was the best thing they could've ever done with Roman Reigns. He is actually a star now. A carry. And if he ever turns face again, I'm sure way more people like him.

Fans also shared their favorite segments of The Tribal Chief.

Some fans disagreed with WWE and shared who their favorite trash talker is. While one fan highlighted the segment between Riddle and Seth Rollins on the latest episode of RAW, others thought John Cena and The Rock were the greatest trash talkers.

Some fans also disliked his skills on the microphone.

Fans also appreciated how much he has improved with regards to his promo skills.

One fan also felt WWE is continuing to tease fans with a potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns has held onto the Universal Championship for over two years. He is set to face Drew McIntyre at the upcoming Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales.

It remains to be seen whether The Tribal Chief will emerge from the UK event as the undisputed world champion.

Who do you think will win the match between McIntyre and Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

