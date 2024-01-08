WWE gives shoutout to current Champion for impressive Royal Rumble antics

WWE recently gave a huge shoutout to a superstar for their incredible antics in a previous Royal Rumble Match.

The name in question is Katana Chance. The 33-year-old and tag team partner Kayden Carter beat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to become the new WWE Women's Champion on the December 18, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW. The duo had also won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship during their run in the developmental brand.

Kayden Carter made her main roster debut in the 2019 Royal Rumble. She used to wrestle under the ring name Kacy Catanzaro, which is also her name in real life. Catanzaro entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match at number 19. She showcased her in-ring ability during her stay of over 10 minutes before getting eliminated by Rhea Ripley.

In one of the spots during the match, Dana Brooke kicked Chance out of the ring in an attempt to eliminate her. However, the latter used her agility to keep both her feet from touching the ground and somehow managed to re-enter the squared circle. Some superstars, including Kofi Kingston and Naomi, have also used their incredible skills to save themselves from getting eliminated after being thrown over the top rope.

WWE recently took to Instagram to share an image and clips of Katana Chance's acrobatic save. The post praised the Women's Tag Team Champion for stealing the show:

"@katana_wwe stole the show at #RoyalRumble 2019!"

An acrobatic save during a Royal Rumble Match has become a mainstay of the match over the years. WWE Universe waits, anticipating how superstars like Kofi Kingston will better themselves and provide another memorable moment during the premium live event.

It will be interesting to see what the superstars have in store for this year's event.

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair claims to make history in the upcoming Royal Rumble Match

The first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match took place during the 2018 edition of the premium live event. Former WWE Women's Champion Asuka outlasted the 30 women to win the historic bout.

Bianca Belair recently took to her Instagram to make a bold claim for the Women's Rumble Match. The EST stated that she would create history by becoming the first-ever woman to win the match on two different occasions.

The former Women's Champion has won the match in 2021. She then went on to defeat Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Title in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One.

